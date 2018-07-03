Woman busted for breaking into boat in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a boat in San Diego Harbor early Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., the owner of a vessel moored at the Laurel Street anchorage, located along North Harbor Drive near San Diego International Airport, called 911 to report a break-in, San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Victor Banuelos said.

Officers arrived on scene, conducted an investigation and arrested 26- year-old Danielle Strub on suspicion of burglary, Banuelos said.

Strub was being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.