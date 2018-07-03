Thousands pack Westview High for annual fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- People from all over San Diego County piled into Westview High School Tuesday night to see the annual fireworks show.

The show was put on by the Rancho Penasquitos Town Council. Brian Reschke with the council said the show, which has been around since the early '90s, is convenient for many residents.

"This is basically one of the few local community shows without people having to drive to Mira Mesa or Rancho Bernardo," Reschke said.

A huge crowd of people gathered and enjoyed the fireworks from outside of the stadium.

Ann Pickett said she has been coming to see the fireworks for eight years.

"It's gotten bigger and bigger every year," said Pickett. "We've been bringing our children to this show for years and now our children are friends and in college. It's a tradition."