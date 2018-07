SAN DIEGO – A rollover crash involving two vehicles blocked traffic on westbound state Route 52, just east of Interstate 5 Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol reported the crash around 11:40 a.m. Witnesses said a white truck and a black sedan crashed, causing the car to flip over.

The driver of the truck suffered a shoulder injury, while the other driver complained of head pain, according to CHP.

All lanes reopened as of 12:45 p.m.