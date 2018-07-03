Police launch nationwide manhunt for men accused in rape, kidnapping of teens

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police seek three suspects who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teenagers.

The alleged victims were identified as two girls, aged 13 and 14.

Police say four men were involved in the incident.

Police apprehended one of the suspects. He was identified as 24-year-old Simon Juan, of Guatemala. Juan was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and transported to the Wood County Justice Center

Bowling Green police say nationwide arrest warrants were issued for the remaining three suspects.

Detectives identified one suspect as 27-year-old Davis Ramos Contreras of Mexico.

The two other suspects identified themselves as Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos. However, police say Adiel had a US permanent resident ID card that was later found to be fraudulent.

Anyone having information related to this incident, to include the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division (419) 352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME, or their local law enforcement agency.

Those who provide information that results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.