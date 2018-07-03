× Men reach plea deal in deadly Oakland Ghost Ship fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – A year and a half after a fire blazed through an East Oakland warehouse party, killing 36 people, two men pleaded no contest Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter.

As a result of a plea bargain, the men were convicted on all 36 counts against them, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Defendant Derick Almena, 38, will be sentenced to nine years in county jail and three years of supervised release. His co-defendant Max Harris, 28, will get a six-year sentence and four years of supervised release.

Almena and Harris lived in the two-story warehouse, called the Ghost Ship, along with about 20 other people. The building was not permitted for habitation or for the concerts and shows held there.

The deadly fire broke out at the warehouse during a concert on Dec. 2, 2016.