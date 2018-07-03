Man with arrest warrant tries to escape deputies

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man who tried to flee from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies was apprehended after a short chase in Oceanside Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies assigned to the court services bureau field unit spotted the 30-year-old man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, sitting in a vehicle in the 3500 block of Ridge Road in Oceanside, sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said. When they tried to make contact with the man, he took off on foot.

Deputies were able to take the man into custody after about a 10-minute pursuit.

Baggs had no information on what the outstanding warrant was for.