Man, 2 cops injured in alley scuffle

SAN DIEGO – A suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a scuffle with officers Tuesday in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, police said.

San Diego police officers responded to a call of yelling and screaming in an alley at 5:12 a.m. in the 4000 block of Oregon Street near the North Park Community Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Officers located two people in the alley, and as they began talking to one of them, the other person became combative, Heims said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, but his injuries were not considered serious, according to Heims, who said the officers involved in the confrontation suffered minor scrapes.

The suspect’s name, age and gender were not immediately released.