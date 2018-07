90 has never looked so good! 😍 Thanks to all who celebrated our zesty friend this morning. 🍋 Here’s to our Lemon’s next 90 years! 🎉 #lemongrove #lemongrovelove #communitypride #happybirthdaylemongrove

A post shared by City Of Lemon Grove, CA (@cityoflemongrove) on Jul 3, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT