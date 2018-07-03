Law enforcement to beef up DUI patrols during July 4th holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Authorities will be out in full force throughout the week to make sure San Diegans are safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

At a news conference hosted by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving, police and deputies urged people to not drink and drive. Authorities said they will also check for marijuana and prescription drugs when the stop drivers.

"Think about the people you're going to affect. So don't drive, get an Uber or a Lyft," said Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter.

Several places downtown in the Gas Lamp District will be offering a designated drivers service to prevent people from getting behind the wheel.