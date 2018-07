SAN DIEGO– Walmart sparked controversy for selling anti-Trump clothing on its website.

Walmart customers who support President Donald Trump slammed the retailer for selling items that read “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” produced by third-party companies.

The clothing also sent social media into a frenzy and caused #BoycottWalmart to trend Tuesday.

How are Trump supporters boycotting Walmart when half of them work there?#BoycottWalmart — Josh (@ManofFlood) July 3, 2018

#BoycottWalmart 😤 Imagine if they sold “Impeach 44” shirts? @Walmart would be called racist by every single celebrity on the internet & be forced to close for diversity training. 🙄 #DoubleStandard#HollywoodHypocrites#LiberalLogic https://t.co/W6kBk96Q1Y — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) July 3, 2018

How can I personally boycott Walmart for selling anti-Trump gear, when I’ve already been refusing to walk in and buy their made in China garbage crap for years now? #Walmart #BoycottWalmart — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) July 3, 2018

Shoutout to Walmart, I need a box of those shirts. #BoycottWalmart — KEMCHI JONE$ (@OGDAGOD__) July 3, 2018

Walmart has the right to sell “Impeach 45” t-shirts, but we as consumers have the right to boycott them for doing it. That’s the beauty of capitalism. #BoycottWalmart — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

It appears the retailer removed the items from its website.

However, MAGA merchandise is still available.