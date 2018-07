SAN DIEGO — Firefighters made quick work Tuesday of a blaze that started in a trash can at a Paradise Hills home.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Landscape Drive near Plateau Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Flames spread out of the trash can to engulf the side of the single-story residence, spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews doused the flames less than 15 minutes after arriving on scene, she said.

No injuries were reported.