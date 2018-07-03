Hawaii to ban sale of sunscreen with chemicals that damage coral reefs

HONOLULU – Hawaii will become the first state to restrict the sale and distribution of sunscreen containing chemicals that can damage the coral reefs.

Governor David Ige is expected to sign a bill later this week restricting the sale and distribution of sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, FOX News reported.

“Hawaii is definitely on the cutting edge by banning these dangerous chemicals in sunscreens,” Senator Mike Gabbard, who first introduced the bill, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “When you think about it, our island paradise, surrounded by coral reefs, is the perfect place to set the gold standard for the world to follow.”

