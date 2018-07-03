Fatal crash on 76 involved second vehicle, officials say

SAN DIEGO — A fiery crash that killed a man on state Route 76 in Bonsall and was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash in fact involved another driver, officials said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle veering off Route 76 at Thoroughbred Lane just after 3:35 p.m. Monday. The vehicle erupted in flames, burning both the car and nearby brush, according to the CHP.

For unknown reasons, the man, who was driving a 2016 Lexus, collided with the rear of a 2018 Chevy driven by a woman going about 50 mph, CHP officer Kevin Smale said.

After colliding with the Chevy, the Lexus veered off the roadway, down a dirt embankment and slammed into a concrete drainage wall.

The Lexus caught fire after colliding with the wall and the car quickly became engulfed in flames with the driver still inside, Smale said.

The identity of the man who died at the scene remains undetermined.

The woman driving the 2018 Chevy remained at the scene until CHP arrived.

CHP officers are investigating the collision.