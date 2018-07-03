× El Cajon cops seek help in finding drivers who ran away from crashes

EL CAJON, Calif. – Police were searching for two drivers involved in separate crashes in El Cajon Tuesday morning.

One driver seriously injured a pedestrian around 5 a.m. on Joey Avenue near Interstate 8. The person hit was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

El Cajon police were also investigating another hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of Filbert Street, near Lexington Avenue. It happened just before 5:45 a.m.

A driver of an SUV crashed into several parked cars. No one was injured.

In both crashes, the drivers ran away.

Officers were asking witnesses to come forward to help with investigations.