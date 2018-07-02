Two motorcyclists airlifted to hospitals after crash near Lake Cuyamaca

SAN DIEGO — Two motorcyclists were airlifted to local hospitals Monday following a crash on a stretch of state Route 79 about halfway between Julian and Interstate 8.

The collision was reported at 9:13 a.m. on Route 79 at Yaqui Drive, near the Chambers Park campground on the Lake Cuyamaca shoreline, according to Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser.

Specific information on injuries was not immediately available, but one of the bikers was reported as having a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No closures were reported, and CHP officers cleared the scene by 11 a.m.