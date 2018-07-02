Two injured in separate La Presa crashes

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt and a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in separate collisions Monday on state Route 125 near Jamacha Road in La Presa, a fire official said.

The first collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound SR 125 near Jamacha Road, Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Department spokesman Jason Oosterbaan said.

The driver of one of the two sedans involved in the crash, a woman in her early 30s, was transported to a hospital with injuries that were described as minor, Oosterbaan said.

The second collision occurred shortly before 7:25 a.m. on the southbound onramp of SR 125, also near Jamacha Road, and involved a motorcycle and an SUV, he said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was transported to a hospital with injuries that Oosterbaan described as serious.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating both collisions.