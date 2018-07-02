SDPD boosting DUI enforcement through Independence Day period

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department Monday will highlight a multi-day countywide effort to prevent alcohol-related deaths and injuries, as well as underage drinking.

The event, called “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze,” represents the start of increased enforcement of house party laws and increased deployment of officers on DUI Saturation Patrols from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. throughout the Fourth of July holiday period to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

Cristi Walker, a program specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will host a 10 a.m. news conference to be attended by San Diego police Chief David Nisleit, San Diego County Undersheriff Michael Barnett, Escondido police Chief Craig Carter, California Highway Patrol Chief Jim Abele and Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving DUI Taskforce Director Jimmy Parker.

The Chula Vista Police Department announced similar increased DUI enforcement efforts from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 3.

The National City Police Department announced it will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on July 7th beginning at 6 p.m.