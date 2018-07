SAN DIEGO — The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating after a U.S. Navy active duty sailor was found dead in his barracks room at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The sailor was found dead around 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the medical center. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

NCIS is investigating the cause of the sailor’s death.

No other information was immediately available.