SAN DIEGO -- A rubbish fire broke out Monday afternoon on the roof of a warehouse in the Midway district.

The fire started around 3:10 p.m. at Rush Press in the 3500 block of California Street, near Vine Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews knocked down the fire by 3:24 p.m.

No one was injured.