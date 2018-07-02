MTS announces plan to use enhanced Sunday scheduled for Independence Day

SAN DIEGO — MTS will primarily run a Sunday service schedule in San Diego on the Fourth of July to accommodate the 250,000-person influx expected for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show, the transit provider announced Monday.

Enhanced service on the Sycuan Green Line between SDCCU Stadum and downtown begins at 3:22 p.m. Trains will depart every seven minutes until the start of the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Parking will be free and plentiful at the stadium, as well as other park-and-ride lots through the system, according to MTS.

On the UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line, trains will depart every 15 minute throughout the day.

MTS recommends several fireworks viewing locations along the trolley line, including Little Italy, the Santa Fe Depot, Seaport Village, the Convention Center and the Gaslamp Quarter.

Frequent trolley service will resume for all three lines after fireworks conclude.

On Independence Day, MTS allows one person to ride free with a fare- paying customer on all routes.