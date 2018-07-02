Man stabbed during argument in East Village

SAN DIEGO — What started as an argument in East Village ended with a man being taken to a hospital with stab wounds Monday.

Two men got into a dispute on C Street near 11th Avenue around 7 a.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The two were standing in the street when the argument turned physical, and one of the men stabbed the other three times.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, Heims said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Oliver Hernandez in connection with the stabbing. He was being held at San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.