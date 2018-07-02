Man dies after motorcycle collides with truck

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a truck making a left turn in Oceanside, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

The victim was traveling eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard and was passing through the intersection at Crouch Street when the driver of the truck, sitting at the Crouch Street intersection facing west, made a left turn into a private business and the motorcycle collided with the truck, Davis said.

The driver of the truck was interviewed at the scene and released.

Based on initial investigation, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision, Davis said.

The Oceanside Police Department major accident investigation team is investigating the incident.