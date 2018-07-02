Protesters fill Chicano Park to demand change in immigration policies

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of people are expected to attend a “Free Our Future” event Monday to protest zero-tolerance immigration policies that have led to family separations and ramped up prosecutions.

The demonstration, organized by the social justice advocate Mijente, coincides with the expected San Diego introduction of Operation Streamline, a fast-track prosecution program that moves migrants through the criminal justice system in group hearings. Originally introduced by President George W. Bush in 2005, the program has lately been used only in select Arizona and Texas cities.

Grassroots groups such a Junto Global, Puente and GLAHR are expected to attend Monday’s rally, which will feature colorful floats, public art installations and music.

Representatives from the Women’s March are also expected to participate, along with members of 35 organizations including the Communication Workers of America, Movement for Black Lives, Dream Defenders, Faith Matters Network, Working Families Party and Jewish Voices for Peace, among others.

Live from @ConMijente’s #FreeOurFuture day of action in San Diego! Kicking it off in Chicano Park. pic.twitter.com/gRI4prmzrp — Jeronimo Saldaña (@JeronimoSaldana) July 2, 2018

‘Free our Future’ protest will take place at 9 a.m. at Chicano Park following a weekend of rallies against @realDonaldTrump’s immigration policies. We’re told thousands of people are expected this morning.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/0APhywl4i7 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) July 2, 2018