LeBron James coming to San Diego for preseason opener

SAN DIEGO– LeBron James will join the Los Angeles Lakers for the preseason game against the Denver Nuggets Sept. 30 at Valley View Casino Center.

Tickets went on sale May 21. However, it appears the game sold out Sunday night after James announced he would be joining the men in yellow and purple on a $154 million contract.

Social media reactions proves James will be welcomed to Los Angeles with open arms.

The Lakers annually scheduled a preseason game in San Diego from 1999- 2012 and again from 2014-2016. Two preseason games in China in 2013 left them unable to play a preseason game in San Diego that year, a team official said.

Fans can also purchase their LeBron James Laker merchandise.