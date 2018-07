Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Hurricane Fabio located off the coast of Mexico is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Chrissy Russo.

The storm will bring dangerous swimming conditions to San Diego beaches later this week, Russo said. Waves could ome in at 6 to 8 feet high along San Diego beaches and 10 to 12 feet in Orange County.

Dangerous rip currents will keep the lifeguards busy during the holiday week.