High surf, high heat expected this week

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans will face potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and extreme heat throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

High surf from Hurricane Fabio, currently 600 miles southwest of Baja California, was expected to combine with strong rip currents to make swimming hazardous at local beaches, causing the NWS to issue a beach hazards statement for Wednesday evening through Friday evening.

Surf levels of 6-8 feet and as high as 10 feet will be possible.

Meanwhile, a "sprawling" area of high pressure was predicted to build over the southwestern United States, and mild temperatures mid-week will give way to soaring ones by Friday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for San Diego County, as well as much of the rest of Southern California, for Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs will be in the low 100s in Escondido and El Cajon on Friday, and Ramona was expected to see weather as hot as 106 degrees.

The coast will be a little more bearable, with highs in the 80s predicted for the weekend, forecasters said.

San Diego County deserts will be very hot most of the week, with highs in the 100s every day and a high of 119 degrees predicted for Friday in Borrego Springs.