Harvey Weinstein charged with three additional counts of sex assault

NEW YORK — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with three additional sexual assault charges on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement.

Weinstein, 66, was charged by a grand jury with one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for an alleged forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of felony predatory sexual assault, Vance said.

The charges come on of top of his previous indictment for two counts of rape and one first-degree criminal sex act charge related to alleged incidents with a woman in 2013 and another woman in 2004. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last month and has been free after posting $1 million bail.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.”

Weinstein was one of the most powerful figures in the film industry until last year, when The New Yorker and The New York Times published accounts from several women accusing him of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct.

The accounts — and the public’s willingness to believe them — emboldened women around the world to stand up to powerful, abusive men in what has come to be known as the #MeToo movement.