Crews battle brush fire in Witch Creek

SAN DIEGO -- A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Witch Creek community near Ramona.

Around 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted that it was at the scene of a fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, between one and two acres in size near the 25300 block of Creek Hollow Road.

By around 3 p.m., the fire had grown to five acres, was 10 percent contained and the forward rate of spread had been stopped, the agency tweeted. By shortly before 4 p.m., the fire was 15 percent contained.

No structures were threatened by the flames.

Firefighters were expected to be in the area for several hours for mop up and containment line construction.

Witch Creek is located roughly seven miles northeast of Ramona.