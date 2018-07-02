Driver burns to death in fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. - A driver burned to death Monday afternoon in a fiery, one-car crash on state Route 76 in Bonsall.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle veering off Route 76 at Thoroughbred Lane just after 3:35 p.m.

According to witnesses, two cars were heading west on Route76, known as Mission Boulevard in this stretch, when one of them clipped the other. One of the cars went off the road into a ditch and hit a concrete storm culvert. The car erupted in flames, burning both the car and nearby brush, according to the CHP.

Firefighters managed to get the fire out, but the driver had already died, North County Fire District spokesman John Buchanan said.

The driver could not be immediately identified.