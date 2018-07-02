Dog recovering after attack leaves her seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An American Cocker Spaniel is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in Normal Heights.

Barbara Pratt said the dog that attacked hers was not wearing a leash at the time and probably would have killed her furry best friend if it wasn't for a couple of good neighbors.

Pratt said she was walking 14-year-old Maggie May in an alley off of Meade Avenue, near McClintock Street, when a neighbor's pit bull, which was being held by just the collar, charged at Maggie.

“Before we knew it she was in his mouth and he was not going to give up his kill,” Pratt said.

Pratt started screaming for help and said a couple of neighbors came to the rescue. Once Maggie was freed, Pratt rushed her to the vet, where veterinarians stopped the bleeding. As the wounds on her neck and chest heal, Maggie, who is already battling heart-failure, is clearly fighting to stay by her owner's side.

“I think when the Lord takes her I won’t be far behind,” Pratt said.

Pratt said she feels fortunate she still has Maggie and while she holds her tightly, she is giving this advice to other owners.

“Use a leash, at least do that, and if you can’t control or hold on to the dog -- and you can find that out by trying it in your house -- you just shouldn't have it,” Pratt said.

The San Diego Humane Society is investigating the case.

The owners of the pit bull still have the dog. They told FOX 5 their dog is a rescue who is battling cancer and ever since they have owned him he has not been aggressive. The owners also said they intend to pay Pratt for the vet bills, which have reached upwards of $1,000.

In the meantime, Pratt's neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the medical expenses.