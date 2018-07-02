Bail set at $2M for suspect in fatal stabbing outside Home Depot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE — A man accused of stabbing another to death during a violent argument outside a Home Depot pleaded not guilty to murder Monday and was ordered held on $2 million bail.

Deputy District attorney, Brandon Owen says the high bail is justified, " he is a danger to society."

Gustavo Flores, 38, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of fatally wounding 47-year-old Juan Martinez in or near a parking lot outside the Home Depot in the 7500 block of Broadway, according to sheriff’s officials.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on June 21, Martinez pounded on the front door of a home near the business and asked for help. As a resident called 911, Martinez, who was bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his upper body, collapsed and died, investigators said.

Investigators believe Flores and Martinez got into an argument of som sort. Following an exchange of hostile words, Flores left the area, then returned a short time later and allegedly attacked Martinez with a knife, prosecutors say. "He fled the scene and then returned and started a fight with Martinez, whom he stabbed several times. Martinez later died from those wounds."

Both men lived near the Home Depot but apparently did not know each other, according to investigators.

Flores was on probation for a 2017 incident where he struck his sister 15 times, sustaining injuries that resulted in stitches.

Flores faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, assault and violating probation.