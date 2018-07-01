WATCH: Rocket falls to earth in fiery crash just moments after liftoff

HOKKAIDO, Japan — A rocket developed by Interstellar Technologies crashed moments after liftoff and burst into flames in Japan on Saturday.

The MOMO-2 unmanned rocket is part of an effort to send the first privately funded Japanese rocket to space, Gizmodo reports. Luckily no one was hurt in the fiery crash, and no satellite was on board the vessel for the launch.

Saturday’s failure was the second after the rocket’s first launch last July, Fox News reports.

Photos posted to Interstellar’s Facebook page showed employees posing with what remained of the failed rocket.