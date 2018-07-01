Lyft driver stabs passenger after argument over drop-off location

SAN DIEGO– A confrontation over a drop-off location turned violent when a Lyft driver stabbed one of his passengers in Linda Vista early Saturday, said police.

Police say three passengers got into an argument with their Lyft driver when the passengers were unable to give their Lyft driver a drop-off destination just before 1:20 a.m in the 6100 block of Caminito Del Oeste.

The driver stopped the vehicle and told the passengers to get out, said police.

Police say the argument continued and turned physical. At some point, the Lyft drivr stabbed one of the passengers in the chest.

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old who was transported to a hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ali Kendirli.

The scene is under investigation.