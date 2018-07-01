Lebron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES — All-world basketball star Lebron James will become the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday.

The reported 4-year, $154 million contract ends the months of speculation over James’ new home, which began long before his Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in June.

James is a 4-time NBA MVP, 3-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All Star and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

