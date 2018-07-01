Golden Retriever suffers rattlesnake bite guarding owner on hike

ANTHEM, Ariz.– A golden retriever suffered a vicious rattlesnake bite protecting his owner on a hike Friday.

Paula Godwin says she was walking her dog Todd down a trail in Anthem, Arizona when Godwin nearly stepped on the reptile.

The snake struck Todd in the face when he jumped in to protect Godwin, she says.

Godwin described the attack on Facebook. “It was a beautiful morning but as we were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a mf rattlesnake. But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit. This is what a hero looks like. Please say a little prayer for my sweet hero,” she said.

Godwin gave an update to Todd’s fans Sunday and says her four-legged hero is healing.

She added “Your kindness and support is truly a blessing.”