Explore San Diego: Vintage Trains, Homes in Poway

POWAY, Calif. – If there’s one thing both adults and kids love, it’s trains. And there are four historic ones in San Diego still in operation – all at Old Poway Park.

There’s a vintage steam train, an original San Francisco cable car, a speeder car and a trolley from the 1900s upgraded with a corvette engine.

Conductor Bob Kaplan helped restore these treasures. “You’re never too old to play with trains,” he says.

He says a six minute ride wows the crowd and the reaction from the kids...priceless.

Aside from trains, Old Poway Park is a beautifully landscaped time capsule giving you a taste of what life was like in San Diego and California in the early 1900s.

The Nelson House, built in 1918, is one of the original houses of Poway with furnishings at least a century old.

The park also hosts holiday parties and is often booked for weddings and private photo sessions.

Whether you’re a history buff, train lover or just looking for a place to relax, Ranger Craig Winger has this message for you: “We want to make the community have a great time every time they come to this park.”