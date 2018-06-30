× Police seek help finding missing San Diego woman with Parkinson’s disease

SAN DIEGO — A woman diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease is missing Saturday and police need the public’s help finding her.

Mary Lozano was last seen by her granddaughter at 1 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Monroe Avenue, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.

Lozano was scheduled to attend a doctor’s appointment in the 1800 block of National Avenue on Friday, but it’s unknown if she made it to her scheduled appointment, police said.

Lozano does not drive and frequently uses public transportation to attend doctor appointments, said police.

Lozano is described as five-feet tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.