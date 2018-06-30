× Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ at downtown high-rise

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking into the “suspicious death” of a woman at a luxury condominium high-rise in downtown San Diego Saturday, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a 911 call of a woman not breathing at a building in the 700 block of Front Street, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“Despite lifesaving measures, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death,” he said.

“The victim has been identified however, her name is not being released at this time,” Dobbs said.