Immigration protests planned across San Diego

SAN DIEGO– Calexico, Carlsbad, El Cajon, National City, Ramona and San Diego are among hundreds of U.S. cities hosting protests Saturday of Trump administration zero-tolerance policies that led to the separation of several thousand families at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

The #FamiliesBelongTogether movement is spearheaded by progressive advocacy group MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants, from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics,” MoveOn’s website reads. “Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: families belong together!”

The San Diego rally will be also attended by members of NextGen California, a liberal advocacy group founded by Tom Steyer, who has made headlines in recent months for financing a campaign to impeach President Trump.

Demonstrators are demanding the Trump administration reunite separate families immediately as well as end family detentions and zero-tolerance prosecution of undocumented border crossers.

Though Trump signed an executive order last week reversing his administration’s family-separation policy, more than 2,000 children are still waiting to be reunited with their parents.