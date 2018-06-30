East County athletes honor fallen coach with memorial run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – The Valhalla High School community came together Friday night to remember a cross country and track coach who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week.

Carter Yarborough, 48, was killed Sunday on South Coast Highway in Encinitas when his motorcycle collided with a sheriff’s cruiser.

The 15-year Valhalla track coach was someone very special to his athletes. Those who participated in the memorial mile run in Yarborough’s honor say the run was the toughest of their lives.

“I’m just overwhelmed. I didn’t realize Carter touched so many people,” one participant told FOX 5. As the runners bounced down the track, friends relived the legacy of a powerful athlete turned mentor. “He wanted me to be the best for our team and the top five for our league and so I can’t let him down,” another student said.

While in college and in his prime, Carter once ran a 4:07 mile. His friends say he was no 'golf-cart coach': “He doesn’t fake it and he was still logging miles with them, just this last year.”

Coach Carter leaves behind his mother, sister and 15 years of very passionate and well-trained runners.