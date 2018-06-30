× Crews discover body at the scene of East County brush fire

SANTEE, Calif. — Firefighters discovered a body as they battled a small brush fire in Santee Saturday afternoon, and now investigators are trying to determine the circumstances leading to the person’s death.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. along Pebble Beach Drive near Santee Lakes. Santee Fire Division Chief John Garlow said a roughly 30-by-30-foot patch of brush was burning in a dry, shallow ravine near homes.

When crews arrived they made quick work of the blaze, but noticed the burned remains of a body. Garlow said no further information was available about the person’s death, as the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Bomb/Arson unit was taking over the investigation.

Garlow added that while that particular area isn’t known for homeless encampments, it is common to see homeless people walking through or sleeping in the region’s riverbeds.

No structures were damaged by the spot fire.

We’ll update this developing story as we learn more.