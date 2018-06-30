× Crews battle blaze in San Bernardino National Forest

BIG BEAR, Calif. — Crews were battling a fire in the San Bernardino National Forest Saturday afternoon.

The fire, named the #CreekFire, is estimated to be 5 acres and making a run up hill. Assistance is being provided by @CALFIREBDU @SBCOUNTYFIRE @CHPArrowhead @sbcountysheriff @bigbearfiredept and Arrowbear Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/9LPj4ORKYX — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 30, 2018

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, is located near Highway 330 and Forest Road, according to a 12:28 p.m. tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest, KTLA reported.

Between 200 and 300 personnel from various agencies are on scene of the fire, which is estimated to be at 25 acres, officials said. Air resources are also being used to fight the flames.

Authorities stated there is no immediate threat to structures.

Check back for updates on this developing story.