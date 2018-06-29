× Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatal alley attack

SAN DIEGO — A woman who stabbed a female friend in the neck during an argument in a car in a City Heights alley was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison.

Christina Daniel, 34, was convicted last year of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Jasmine Ruiz, whose body was found under the car. Prosecutors said the victim was pulled out of the vehicle, run over and dragged 15 to 20 feet.

Deputy District Attorney David Bost said Daniel fled the scene after Ruiz was mortally wounded on April 20, 2016, then laughed over the phone when telling her sisters about killing the victim.

Police thought Ruiz was the victim of a hit-and-run until an autopsy revealed the fatal stab wound to her neck and defensive wounds on her hands and arms, Bost said.

The prosecutor said the two women were riding in the back of the car in the alley when Daniel took less than two seconds to stab Ruiz.

The defendant told police that she snapped when Ruiz wouldn’t get two men out of her house and also said something bad about her brother, according to Bost.

Deputy Public Defender Dalen Duong said detectives told Daniel that she killed Ruiz out of anger, and the defendant tried to take the blame so she wouldn’t be a “snitch” on others.

Daniel was convicted in Chula Vista last week of stabbing a person in the head and neck. She will be sentenced on that case in August.