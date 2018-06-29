Woman found with stab wounds on SR-163 off-ramp

SAN DIEGO- A 45-year-old woman is in stable condition Friday after she was found on an off-ramp from state Route 163 near Balboa Park with multiple stab wounds to her back, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP received the call around 8:30 p.m. last night and closed the southbound off-ramp from state Route 163 to northbound Interstate 5 as well as the I-5 on-ramp from 11th Avenue in downtown San Diego from 9 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

CHP officers are investigating the incident.