Toys ‘R’ Us writes heartwarming goodbye as it closes for good

NEW YORK — Toys ‘R’ Us closed the last of its U.S. stores Friday, ending the chain known to generations for their brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

On Friday, the popular toy store wrote a heartfelt farewell to their customers on its website, saying:

“Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother and sister who’s built a couch-cushion rocket-ship, made up a hero adventure, or invented something gooey. Promise us just this one thing: Don’t ever grow up. Play on!”

Many children sang the “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” jingle growing up. But it all comes to an end after busy parents found shopping online more convenient.

The company had $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout that left it unable to invest.

As the last of the U.S. stores close, more than 30,000 workers will be looking for work. Toys R Us’ troubles have also shaken some big toy makers like Mattel and Hasbro.

Read more at WGN.