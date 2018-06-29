Domestic violence suspect arrested in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Police found a man suspected of being involved in a domestic violence incident in Oceanside Friday.
Oceanside police set up a perimeter near the intersection of Marson and Walton streets south of Highway 76 and west of Canyon Drive while they searched for a domestic violence suspect in the 1700 block of Loretta Street.
At least one report stated the man involved in the fight may have walked away carrying a military-style rifle.
A shirtless man was seen getting placed in the back of a patrol car around 11 a.m.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
33.210104 -117.370346