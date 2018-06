× Reports: LeBron James enters free agency

SAN DIEGO– LeBron James will opt out of his $35.6 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will enter free agency this summer, sources reported Friday.

LeBron James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom … Story coming — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 29, 2018

Teams will be able to begin negotiations with free agents beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Had LeBron opted in, that would have been a bad sign for Cleveland — it would basically have meant that his camp had a trade partner lined up. As it stands now, CLE is still in the mix. According to a Cavs source, the team's "Plan A, B & C in free agency is to keep LeBron" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 29, 2018

James will enter his sixteenth season in the NBA for the 2018-19 season.

Other sources have linked LeBron with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This story is developing.