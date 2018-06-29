Officer fatally stabbed, suspect killed at Cal Poly Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POMONA, Calif. -- A Cal Poly Pomona police parking officer was killed and the suspected attacker fatally shot by officers Friday evening, authorities confirm.

KTLA reports that after the parking officer was killed, Pomona Police fatally shot the suspect at the Southern California campus.

I just arrived at the Cal Poly incident. I can confirm a murder of a Cal Poly Pomona Police Parking Officer, and Pomona Police police officer involved shooting with the suspect, who didn’t survive. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) June 30, 2018

An official from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KTLA the officer's partner found him with his throat slashed.

PPD Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted that there were no additional suspects, but searches of the campus were underway as a precaution.

California Highway Patrol officials responded to a report of the shooting at 5:15 p.m., said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

Aerial video from news helicopters shows what appeared to be a covered body on the campus around 5:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call described as "behavioral call/psych rescue," Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor Melanie Flores said. She had no further information.

People were being told to stay away from campus south at Lanterman and Lyle Center, according to the Cal Poly Pomona Twitter account. Traffic on the campus was also forced to turn around at the entrance.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.