New gun laws take effect this weekend

SACRAMENTO -- Two new California gun laws take effect this weekend, and gun owners may need to take action to remain compliant with new firearm codes.

Saturday, June 30 is the last day for anyone who owns an assault weapon to register that firearm with the California Department of Justice. Under the new law, any gun with a bullet button, pistol grip, flash suppressor or folding stock will be considered an assault weapon. The deadline to register is Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

And starting Sunday, July 1, anyone assembling their own firearm will need to apply for a serial number.

The California Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms has a countdown timer and more details about the new laws on their website.