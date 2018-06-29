Man stabbed during argument at park

SAN DIEGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed during an argument Friday afternoon in Chollas View, and police are looking for the attacker.

Shortly after 3 p.m. at Chollas View Park on Market Street, a man stabbed the victim three times and then ran northbound through the park, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30s, heavyset and wearing a brown shirt.

Police are investigating.